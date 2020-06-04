Stefanishyna appointed Ukraine's deputy prime minister for European integration

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Olha Stefanishyna as Ukraine's deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

As reported by Censor.NET.

A total of 255 lawmakers voted a respective resolution, No. 3584, at a parliament meeting on Thursday, June 4.

Stefanishyna is a specialist in EU law and international trade law. She has worked in executive government bodies for more than ten years. From 2010 to 2015, she led the process of approximation of national legislation to EU law at the Ukrainian Justice Ministry. From 2016 to 2019, she headed the Government Office for Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers. She currently works as a counsel at the Ilyashev & Partners law firm.

Read more: Ukraine confirms 321 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours