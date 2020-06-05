82 new Covid-19 cases registered in Kyiv
During the past 24 hours, 82 people infected with coronavirus in Kyiv. 14 of them are medics. Totally, there are 3,292 Covid-19 cases in the capital.
As reported by Censor.NET.
Four persons died from the coronavirus.
Thus, 47 women at the age of 19 up to 94, 28 men at the age of 22 up to 77, seven children: five girls at the age of five months up to 14 and two nine and 10-year-old boys are infected.
16 patients were hospitalized, while others stay in self-isolation under control of the doctors.
In 24 hours, 27 people recovered. Totally, 876 Kyiv citizens overcame the coronavirus.
The majority of the cases were spotted in Darnytsia district – 21, Podilsky district – 13 and Desnyansky district – 12 cases.
