Cafes, restaurants still closed in Kyiv, another seven regions of Ukraine

Kyiv and several other regions of Ukraine are not ready to lift the restriction on hosting visitors in restaurants and cafes on their premises.

According to the Healthcare Ministry, the incidence of coronavirus infection in these areas is yet too high to lift these particular quarantine restrictions.

The said establishments will not be opened yet in the capital city, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Lviv, Rivne, Chernivtsi, Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

The opening is possible as soon as the incidence of coronavirus infection meets the norms set by the Healthcare Ministry.