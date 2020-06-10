Court allowed arrest of ex-deputy Zhevaho

The investigating judge of the Pechersky district court in Kiev issued a ruling authorizing the arrest of former people's deputy Konstantyn Zhevaho, who is suspected of embezzlement of the property of the "Finansy i Kredyt" Bank.

As reported by Censor.NET.

It was said by the First Deputy Director of the State Bureau of Investigation Olexander Babikov.

In addition, today the same court is considering a request for the arrest of the property of the ex-MP.

On May 25, 2020, at the request of the lawyers of Zhevaho, the Kyiv Court of Appeal overturned the decision previously issued by the investigating judge of the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv authorizing the arrest of the former People’s Deputy of Ukraine of the III-VIII convocations. The prosecutor's office filed a new petition.