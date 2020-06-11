Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas four times: three Ukrainian soldiers wonded

On June 10, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas 14 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm and 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, UAVs, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions. Two servicemen of the Joint Forces were wounded in the enemy shelling," the press centre of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops opened fire from 120mm and 82mm mortars, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian positions near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); a UAV was used to drop a grenade near Taramchuk (29km south-west of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms – in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); under-barrel grenade launchers – outside Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, and heavy machine guns to shell Ukrainian troops near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – outside Khutir Vilnyi; grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – near Troitske (69km west of Luhansk) and Popasna (69km west of Luhansk).

According to intelligence data, two Russian invaders were killed on June 10.