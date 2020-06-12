Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas 16 times: three Ukrainian soldiers wonded

On June 11, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas 16 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm and 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, UAVs, heavy machine guns, sniping weapons, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions. Ukrainian soldiers responded harshly to all attacks and suppressed enemy fire with available means. The Joint Forces’ units are ready to respond immediately to any provocations of the occupiers," the press centre of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Two Ukrainian servicemen were wounded, and one more soldier got combat injury in the enemy shelling.

On June 11, eight Russian invaders were killed, and at least eight more were wounded.

Today, the Russian armed formations opened fire from 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian strongholds near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – outside Verkhniotoretske (22km north-east of Donetsk). No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported today.