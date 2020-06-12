Kyiv city, nine regions not ready to ease lockdown – Health Ministry

As of June 12, nine regions of Ukraine and Kyiv city do not meet all the necessary criteria for easing lockdown restrictions, the Health Ministry has reported.

Censor.NET reports citing Health Ministry press service.

In particular, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Kyiv, Lviv, Rivne, Ternopil, Chernivtsi regions and Kyiv city are not yet ready to ease quarantine measures.

There are no data on certain criteria from Crimea and Sevastopol.

The ministry explains that these regions have high incidence rate (total number of new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days per 100,000 population), high occupancy of beds in hospitals and low coverage of the population by PCR coronavirus testing.

Read more: Ukrainian president's wife contracts coronavirus

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers on May 20 decided to move to a so-called adaptive lockdown model from May 22 to June 22.

As of June 12, Ukraine reported 29,753 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. Some 683 new cases were recorded over the past 24 hours.