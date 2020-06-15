Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas 15 times: Ukrainian soldier woгnded

On June 14, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas 15 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, sniper's weapon, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions. The Ukrainian military gave a decent response to the enemy attacks and thwarted hostile armed activity with authorized weapons," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded in the enemy shelling over the past day.

According to intelligence reports, on June 14, one Russian invader was killed.

Today, the Russian armed formations have not opened fire yet.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled by the Joint Forces, the Headquarters added.