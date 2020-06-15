Ukrainian army reports 172 COVID-19 cases

The Ukrainian army reports 172 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Censor.NET reports citing their press service post on Facebook.

"As of 10:00 on June 15, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 172 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 174 people have recovered and four died. Some 467 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 89 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days," reads the report.

Over the past day, one new coronavirus case was confirmed.

The Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces urges to abide by the quarantine rules and personal hygiene.

As of June 15, Ukraine reported 31,810 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. Some 656 new cases were confirmed over the past day.