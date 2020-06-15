Kyiv reports 53 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city’s cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 grew to 3,957 as of June 15, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"The number of city residents diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease has grown by 53 people over the past day. Two persons have died. As of today, the capital has confirmed 3,957 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19," Klitschko said at a briefing on June 15, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

Among the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are 21 women aged 36-86 years and three girls aged 4, 5 and 6 years. In addition, 27 men aged 20-87 years, and two boys aged 5 and 9 years have fallen ill with the coronavirus.

Klitschko added that two healthcare workers in Kyiv city were diagnosed with COVID-19 yesterday.

Ukraine confirmed 31,810 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of June 15, including 656 new infections in the previous day.