Occupiers fire guided antitank missiles on defenders of Novoselivka Druha

Today, the Russian occupation forces have fired guided antitank missiles on Ukrainian positions near Novoselivka Druha.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukraine’s Defense Ministry press service.

"Since the beginning of the current day, as of 12:00, the armed formations of the Russian Federation have opened fire on Ukrainian positions once, namely in Donetsk direction," Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Spokesman Mykhailo Sharavara announced at a briefing.

From 05:26 to 06:50, the Russian occupation forces launched two attacks from guided antitank missiles on Ukrainian positions near the village of Novoselivka Druha (36km north-east of Mariupol). The Ukrainian military responded with adequate defensive actions.

According to available information, there are no combat losses among Ukrainian defenders, Sharavara added.