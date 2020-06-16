Ivano-Frankivsk region strengthens quarantine restrictions

Ivano-Frankivsk region has strengthened quarantine restrictions.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The press service of the Ivano-Frankivsk City Council has said this in a statement.

"According to the results of the extraordinary meeting of the Regional Commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations, they decided: to suspend the work of physical education and sports facilities, gyms, fitness centres, suspend the activities of cultural institutions, including with the reception of visitors by the decision of the owner (management body), including cultural events, provided that no more than one person stays in 5 square meters of the area of ​​the premises where the event is held," the statement reads.

At the same time, religious events are allowed provided that no more than one person stays in 10 square meters.