ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4663 visitors online
News
25 424 32
bill (255) Zelenskyi (5469) External independent testing (5)

Zelenskyi submits draft bill on canceling school-leaving examination this year

Zelenskyi submits draft bill on canceling school-leaving examination this year

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has submitted a draft bill that offers canceling school-leaving examination in 2020.

Censor.NET reports citing government website

The reason is the ongoing quarantine measures, which are supposed to relieve the 11th-grade students from state-run school-leaving examination this year.

However, students still have an opportunity to request a state-run school-leaving examination, including the option of external independent evaluation.

Read more: Zelenskyi appoints Demchenko first dpty secretary of NSDC

Earlier, the Cabinet banned a test round of external independent evaluation slated for June 15 and June 17.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 