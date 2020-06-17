Zelenskyi submits draft bill on canceling school-leaving examination this year

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has submitted a draft bill that offers canceling school-leaving examination in 2020.

Censor.NET reports citing government website.

The reason is the ongoing quarantine measures, which are supposed to relieve the 11th-grade students from state-run school-leaving examination this year.

However, students still have an opportunity to request a state-run school-leaving examination, including the option of external independent evaluation.

Read more: Zelenskyi appoints Demchenko first dpty secretary of NSDC

Earlier, the Cabinet banned a test round of external independent evaluation slated for June 15 and June 17.