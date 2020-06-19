ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3348 visitors online
News Cooperation with IMF
1 178 17
loan (190) IMF (318) Jerry Rice (2)

IMF to decide on second tranche for Ukraine in September

IMF to decide on second tranche for Ukraine in September

In September, the International Monetary Fund will assess how much Ukraine lives up to the stand-by programme, and decide on the provision of the second tranche of the loan for this country. Jerry Rice, the director of the Fund's press office said.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform

"This programme (stand-by) has just begun, and currently, it's difficult to name date of the first revision to take place. But I can say we're looking for September", Rice said.

Read more: IMF chief names benefits of, risks to new Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine

He reiterated that the stand-by programme provides Ukraine with access for wider international financial support, including that from the EU.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 