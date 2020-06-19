IMF to decide on second tranche for Ukraine in September

In September, the International Monetary Fund will assess how much Ukraine lives up to the stand-by programme, and decide on the provision of the second tranche of the loan for this country. Jerry Rice, the director of the Fund's press office said.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"This programme (stand-by) has just begun, and currently, it's difficult to name date of the first revision to take place. But I can say we're looking for September", Rice said.

Read more: IMF chief names benefits of, risks to new Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine

He reiterated that the stand-by programme provides Ukraine with access for wider international financial support, including that from the EU.