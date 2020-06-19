NABU, SAPO report suspicion to former infrastructure minister Omelyan

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) reported suspicion to former Ukrainian Minister Volodymyr Omelyan.

Censor.NET reports citing NABU press service.

Today, on June 19, the ex-minister is suspected of committing illegal actions, as a result of which the state budget has not received UAH 30.5 million, the press service of NABU reported.

So, the actions of the ex-official are qualified according to Part 2 of Article 211 (publication by the official of a normative legal act, which reduces budget revenues contrary to the law, if the subject of such actions was budget funds in especially large amounts) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As it became known to Interfax-Ukraine, this is about Volodymyr Omelyan.