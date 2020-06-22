ENG
United States prepares Javelin missiles for sending to Ukraine. PHOTO

The US military have already prepared foreign military sales equipment for sending to Ukraine, including Javelin missiles for the Armed Forces.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Airmen assigned to Dover Air Force Base load foreign military sales equipment onto an [aircraft of] Atlas Air Worldwide destined for Ukraine," reads the statement of the U.S. Transportation Command on Twitter.

As noted, the U.S. is committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

On June 17, the U.S. Embassy's Office of Defense Cooperation received more than $60 million of equipment to transfer to Ukrainian partners, including radios, ammunition, and Javelin anti-tank missiles.

