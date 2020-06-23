Bad weather in Ivano-Frankivsk region cuts villages off civilization, victims reported

The citizens of village Yablunytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk region stated that due to the bad weather conditions, a vehicle fell of in Bilyi Cheremosh River.

As reported by Censor.NET.

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, the III level of danger (red) was announced due to the worsening of weather conditions.

Later, Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration reported that four villages – Bystrets, Dzembronya, Shybene and Zelene were cut off from civilization due to the bad weather. Besides, the traffic between Hrynyava-Hramotney, Krasnoilya-Perekhresne, Verkhnii Yaseniv-Holovy, Dovhopillya-Kokhan, Rastoky-Barvinkiv is complicated.

According to the local authorities, rainfalls and downpours eroded almost 74 km of shores, destroyed or damaged about eight km of bank protection. Besides, the bad weather destroyed 10 km of dams, water intake and 11 road bridges. Another 24 road and seven pedestrian bridges are partially destructed.