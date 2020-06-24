PM Shmyhal leaves for flood-hit Prykarpattia

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal will be on a working visit to Ivano-Frankivsk region on June 24 to coordinate the work of local authorities to solve problems caused by floods.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Terrible floods in Prykarpattia, Bukovyna and Zakarpattia. I am flying to Ivano-Frankivsk region to coordinate the activities of local authorities in overcoming the consequences of the bad weather," the prime minister wrote on his Telegram channel.

As of Wednesday morning, 120 towns and villages in six regions were without electricity due to adverse weather conditions.

According to the State Emergency Survive, heavy rains on June 22-23 caused floods in Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Lviv and Zakarpattia regions.

A total of 197 populated areas were affected in Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Lviv, and Zakarpattia regions.