Ukraine’s Armed Forces receive Javelin FGM-148E missiles

On June 16, 2020, the first batch of cargo under a contract signed in December 2019, under the Pentagon’s Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program, namely, missiles for the Javelin anti-tank missile systems and auxiliary equipment worth over $27 million arrived.

Censor.NET reports citing Defense Ministry press service.

For the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, FGM-148E missiles arrived, which are one of the latest modifications of the Javelin complex anti-tank missiles.

"The project provides for the supply of an armament complex for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, its maintenance and the provision of related services for the training of personnel for the reliable and efficient operation of anti-tank systems throughout the entire life cycle," the report says.

