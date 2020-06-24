Kyiv reopens restaurants, swimming pools and cinemas

The government has allowed Kyiv city to reopen cafes, swimming pools, cinemas and theatres.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated this at a briefing on June 24.

"As you know, the government has allowed and the city authorities have issued an order to reopen restaurants, without children's rooms, cafes, swimming pools for individual training in the capital, as well as culture and art events for up to 10 people," Klitschko said.

Theatres and cinemas can also resume work, but with a limited number of visitors and a safe distance between them, he said.

According to the mayor, the emergency commission has issued regulations and conditions under which these institutions can operate.

On June 24, Kyiv city reported a total of 4,528 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19, including 99 new infections confirmed in the previous day.

Ukraine’s cases of coronavirus rose to 39,014 on June 24, including 940 new infections confirmed in the previous day