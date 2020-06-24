PM Shmyhal: Situation critical, flooding exceeds scale of 2008. VIDEO

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal considers that the situation in the flooded areas of western Ukraine is critical.

Censor.NET reports his post on Telegram.

"We have inspected the plain part. It is clear that the situation is critical. In fact, the flooding exceeds the scale of 2008. The district hospital in the town of Halych is flooded, patients are being evacuated. There are some complications due to the fact that there are several patients with coronavirus," Shmyhal posted on Telegram.

Shmyhal is on a working trip to Ivano-Frankivsk region. He coordinates the activities of the authorities and checks what measures are being taken to overcome the effects of extreme weather in the western regions of Ukraine.

Shmyhal instructed Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Minister of Ukraine Roman Abramovsky, Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Mykola Chechotkin, heads of regional state administrations and other officials to prepare proposals to take urgent measures to overcome the effects of extreme weather in the western regions of Ukraine.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, heavy rains in recent days have complicated the flood situation in Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, and Lviv regions.

As of the morning June 24, 120 populated localities in six regions were left without electricity due to adverse weather conditions. 187 localities remain flooded (161 – in Ivano-Frankivsk region, 15 – in Chernivtsi region, 8 – in Lviv region).

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Mykola Balan, Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Mykola Chechotkin flew to Ivano-Frankivsk region to coordinate forces in overcoming the effects of extreme weather.