Israel ready to help flood-affected areas in Western Ukraine

Israel is ready to provide priority humanitarian assistance to the flood-hit areas of Ivano-Frankivsk region, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Twitter.

"I am grateful to Israel for its willingness to provide priority humanitarian assistance to the affected regions," Shmyhal wrote on Twitter.

According to him, many people in Western Ukraine remained cut off from civilization due to an ecological disaster. "I saw with my own eyes its terrible scale. The situation is critical," the PM added.

Shmyhal is on a working trip to Ivano-Frankivsk region. He coordinates the activities of the authorities and checks what measures are being taken to overcome the effects of extreme weather in the western regions of Ukraine.

On June 22-23, heavy rains caused floods in Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Lviv and Zakarpattia regions.