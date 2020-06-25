Russian terrorists violate ceasefire in Donbas five times

On June 24, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas five times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops opened fire from 82mm mortars, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, grenade machine guns, and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian positions near Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – on Ukrainian strongholds outside Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk) and Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy used grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Khutir Vilnyi.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported.

Today, invaders have not opened fire yet.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled.