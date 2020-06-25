Ukrainian army reports 146 coronavirus cases

As of June 25, the Ukrainian army reports 146 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Censor.NET reports citing press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Seven new cases have been confirmed over the past day.

"As of 10:00 on June 25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 146 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Since the beginning of the pandemic, 290 people have recovered and five died. Some 498 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 104 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days," reads the report.

As of June 25, Ukraine reported 40,008 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 994 new cases confirmed in the previous day.