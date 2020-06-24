Plane carrying humanitarian cargo from China arrives in Ukraine. PHOTO

An aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has arrived in Ukraine from China, bringing the humanitarian cargo collected with the assistance of 39 state and municipal structures, companies, NGOs and Chinese civic groups.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has earlier said the cargo of 125 cubic meters contains over 1 million face masks, respirators, protective gowns, goggles, screens, gloves, infrared thermometers, COVID-19 testing kits, sanitizers, and antiseptics.

The government also said this is the largest humanitarian aid cargo provided to Ukraine by the Chinese side to counter the spread of COVID-19. In addition, 10 ventilators were also delivered to Ukraine as part of humanitarian aid.

The cargo is supposed to be allocated for the Ukrainian central executive authorities, state hospitals in the capital city of Kyiv and other regions, regional and city administrations, higher educational facilities, the ICRC, etc.



