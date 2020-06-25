Ukraine, Hungary to open all checkpoints on June 29 – Szijjártó

All checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border will open on Monday, June 29.

Censor.NET reports citing RBC Ukraine.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said this at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Thursday, June 25.

"We will open all checkpoints between Hungary and Ukraine next Monday," Szijjártó said.

He recalled that only the Záhony-Chop checkpoint is currently operating.

Szijjártó noted that from Monday, when all the other checkpoints will be open, it will be possible to cross the border, although the rules for entering other countries are still preserved.

According to him, the decision to open all the checkpoints is aimed at reducing the waiting time for citizens at the border and to eliminating long lines.

As reported, on May 29, Ukraine reopened 66 checkpoints on the state border with Moldova and the EU.