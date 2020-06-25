Admission Process To Higher Educational Institutions Will Start On August 1

The admission process to higher education institutions will start on August 1.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Deputy Minister of Education and Science Liubomyra Mandzii announced this.

"The admission process to higher education institutions will start on August 1," she said.

Mandzii noted that electronic applications for admission to higher education institutions can be submitted until August 22.

Read more: Quarantine in educational institutions extended – Education Ministry

In the absence of a certificate of complete secondary education by August 22, one can submit an application in the electronic office of the applicant without a certificate, but with a record of his order.