Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas seven times. One Ukrainian soldier wounded

On June 25, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas seven times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

One serviceman of the Joint Forces was wounded in the enemy shelling over the past day.

According to intelligence reports, on June 25, one Russian invader was wounded.

The Ukrainian military gave a decent response to the enemy attacks and thwarted hostile armed activity with authorized weapons.

Today, the Russian armed formations have already violated ceasefire once.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled by the Joint Forces, the Headquarters added.