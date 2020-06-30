Kyiv airport fires half of staff to avoid bankruptcy

Kyiv international airport reports gradual cutting of the staff so as to avoid bankruptcy.

Censor.NET reports citing the airport's press office.

"Kyiv international airport begins gradual dismissal of its workers due to the deep crisis that the aviation branch has been experiencing because of Covid-19 pandemic, which leads to rapid fall in the number of flights and reduction of passenger flow", reads the message.

Currently, there are 2,000 staff at the airport. Another 8,000 workers have been working in the enterprises cooperating with the airport. The management plans to cut up to half of the staff, including highly qualified experts.

Read more: Kyiv city reports 57 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Kyiv airport is the second largest airport in terms of passenger flow, which hosts almost three million passengers and 30,000 flights annually. Among municipal enterprises, this particular airport is the second largest taxpayer that contributes to the budget of the Ukrainian capital. The management claims that the enterprise's bankruptcy will have catastrophic consequences for Ukraine's international image, aviation branch, economy and labour market.

Since the beginning of the quarantine, the airport lost entire passenger flow and almost all incomes. At that, it keeps spending funds to keep the infrastructure, maintain flight safety and pay taxes and loans.