Ukraine reports 664 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

As of July 1, Ukraine’s total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 grew to 44,998. Some 664 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Censor.NET reports citing Health Ministry report.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov stated this at a briefing on July 1.

"Some 664 persons have fallen ill in the past 24 hours… In total, since the start of the pandemic, 44,998 persons have fallen ill, including 3,270 children and 6,765 health workers," Stepanov said.

According to the Health Ministry, Ukraine has recorded 14 lethal cases related to the coronavirus and 433 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, Ukraine has confirmed 1,173 deaths and 19, 548 recoveries.

The highest number of new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours have been reported in Lviv region – 143, Zakarpattia region – 72, Rivne region – 72.