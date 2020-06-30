Ukraine might strengthen quarantine, - PM. VIDEO

The lockdown will become stricter if the number of the active diseased will make over 60 patients per 100,000 of population.

Censor.NET reports citing BBC News.

He added that the quarantine measures at the level of the country might be enhanced if the number of active diseased will make over 60 patients per 100,000 of the population.

In Ukraine, there are two regions, where the load of the bed capacity in the hospitals makes 52% and 60%. Thus, the government will start to form the second line of the hospitals. The load of the artificial lung ventilators makes 7%.

"We would like to do everything not to close the country. We cannot predict the development of the events," Shmygal said.