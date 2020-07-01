Poland resumes flights to Ukraine

Poland has resumed flights to Ukraine on July 1. Wizz Air's Airbus A320 took off from the Warsaw Chopin Airport on Wednesday morning and arrived at the Igor Sikorsky Kyiv International Airport (Zhuliany) at 09:39.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

A plane from Wroclaw also already landed in Zhuliany and a plane from Krakow is expected to arrive.

The flight services with Ukraine were resumed in accordance with the order of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Poland of June 30. It stipulates that the ban on flights to Poland does not apply to EU countries (except Sweden and Portugal), as well as Ukraine, Montenegro, Georgia, Japan, Canada, Albania, and South Korea. The order will be valid on July 1-14.

Read more: We'll launch domestic flights from June 5, intl flights from June 15 - Shmyhal

As reported, scheduled flights between Poland and Ukraine were suspended in mid-March due to COVID-19 pandemic.