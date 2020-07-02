NBU Governor Smolii submits resignation letter to President

Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Yakiv Smolii has submitted a letter of resignation to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the central bank’s press service posted on Facebook.

Censor.NET reports citing NBU post on Facebook.

"Today [July 1], Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Yakiv Smolii has signed and submitted his letter of resignation to the President," reads the statement.

It notes that according to Smolii, the National Bank of Ukraine has been under systematic political pressure for a long time.

"This makes it impossible for me, as Governor, to effectively perform my duties as the head of the National Bank of Ukraine and interact with other government agencies. By resigning, I seek to warn against further attempts to undermine institutional foundations of the central bank in Ukraine," said Smolii.

On March 15, 2018, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Yakiv Smolii as Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine to replace Valeria Gontareva.