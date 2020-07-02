104 new coronavirus cases observed in Kyiv

In Kyiv, 104 new cases of infection with coronavirus observed during the past 24 hours as Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

Thus, 57 women at the age of 19 up to 94, 40 men at the age of 20 up to 83; three girls at the age of three months up to nine years and four boys at the age of 10 months up to 15 years are infected.

The majority of the cases are registered in Darnytsia district – 18, Dniprovsky district – 15, Holosiivsky and Svyatoshynsky district – 15.

26 people were hospitalized; while others stay in self-isolation under the control of the doctors.

Totally, there are 5,242 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Kyiv. 1,642 Kyiv citizens recovered from the virus.