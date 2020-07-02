ENG
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
Nine new cases of Covid-19 in Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine's military reports nine new cases of Covid-19. The Armed Forces Command wrote this on Facebook on July 2.

"Over the last 24 hours, nine new cases of Covid-19 were registered. Four of them are on treatment in healthcare establishments. Five people are staying home under the supervision of the medical service. Health conditions of patients are satisfactory; the easy form of the disease is observed", reads the message.

As of July 2, the number of infected staff makes 166 people; five deceased, 342 recovered.

