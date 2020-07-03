Local woman killed amid enemy attack in Zaitseve
Russia-led illegal armed formations in Donbas have mounted an attack on Zaitseve on Friday morning, killing a local woman as a result, according to the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters.
Censor.NET reports citing headquarters press service.
"Today, in the early hours of July 3, the armed formations led by the Russian Federation again opened fire on the town of Zaitseve. As a result of this cynical attack from 82mm mortars a local woman, born in 1940, was killed," the JFO headquarters said on its Facebook page.
Russia-occupation forces have once again openly demonstrated disregard of the Minsk agreements and affirmed that the civilians mean nothing to them.
