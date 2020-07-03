Parliament dismisses Smolii from post of NBU governor

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has dismissed Yakiv Smolii from the post of the Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"To dismiss Yakiv Smolii from the post of the Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine," the document reads.

Smolii served as the Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine since March 15, 2018. Prior to that, from October 25, 2016, he held the position of the First Deputy Governor of the NBU.

As reported, on July 1, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Yakiv Smolii filed a letter of resignation to the President due to "systematic political pressure."

In turn, the President's Office assured that the NBU board would continue its activities on the basis of independence and professionalism, adding that "ensuring the independence of the National Bank of Ukraine remains an unconditional priority."

On Thursday, July 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a motion to dismiss Smolii from the post of NBU governor.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy supported the draft resolution on the dismissal of Smolii.