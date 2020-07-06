Coronavirus pandemic dynamics demonstrates some stabilization - President’s Office

The dynamics of the coronavirus pandemic in Ukraine demonstrates some stabilization, the percentage of infected health workers continues to decline.

As reported by Censor.NET.

This issue was discussed during a traditional conference call on preventing the spread of coronavirus, according to the presidential press service.

"Despite the increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus in Ukraine in June, the pandemic dynamics is stabilizing," the press service quoted Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as saying.

In particular, the data provided by the Health Ministry show some stabilization with the situation. According to the statistics, the number of coronavirus patients and the level of hospitalization have not changed in recent weeks.

See more: 17 Ukrainians held in Greek airport due to EU entry ban. PHOTOS

In addition, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said that the percentage of health workers infected with coronavirus continues to decline, and makes up 6%.

On July 6, Ukraine’s laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 grew to 49,043. Some new 543 infections have been confirmed in the previous day.