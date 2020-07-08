Nine regions not ready to ease lockdown measures - Health Ministry

As of July 8, nine regions in Ukraine do not meet all the necessary criteria for easing quarantine measures introduced to prevent the coronavirus spread, according to data provided by the Health Ministry.

Censor.NET reports citing Health Ministry press service.

In particular, Volyn, Donetsk, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Odesa, Rivne, Ternopil, Kharkiv regions are not ready to weaken quarantine yet.

According to the Health Ministry, relevant data from Crimea and Sevastopol city are not available.

The Health Ministry explains that the region with a high spread of COVID-19 infection has one the following characteristics: the occupancy of beds in hospitals intended for the admission of patients with confirmed COVID-19 makes up more than 50 %; the average number of PCR and ELISA tests is less than 24 per 100,000 population in the last seven days; the detection rate of COVID-19 infection exceeds 11%; the growth rate of COVID-19 infection is more than 10%.

Read more: Eight categories of Ukrainian citizens allowed to enter EU – Kuleba

As reported, Ukraine’s total cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 made up 50,414 as of July 8, including 807 new cases confirmed in the previous day.