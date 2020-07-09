Kyiv confirms 93 new coronavirus cases – Klitschko

The Kyiv City region has confirmed 93 new cases of COVID-19 over the course of the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the city to 5,872, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his channel on Telegram.

"Another 93 Kyiv residents have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Three patients have died," he wrote.

Among the Kyiv residents who have contracted COVID-19 in the past day are 34 women aged 22-71 years; 3 girls aged 8-15 years; 50 men aged 20-76 years; and 6 boys aged between 1 months and 16 years old.

Kyiv has confirmed 62 recoveries from the virus in the past day. In total, 1,962 city residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

Watch more: Fights between police and activists at Metro bridge in Kyiv: Two protesters apprehended. VIDEO&PHOTOS

As reported, Ukraine's total cases of COVID-19 totalled 51,224 as of July 9, including 810 new cases which were confirmed in the previous day.