NSDC Secretary: Occupied Crimea has enough water for population

Russian-occupied Crimea has enough water for the needs of the population.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The fact that there is no water for industrial needs is another issue. Our stance is quite simple: when there is Ukrainian industry, when there is Ukraine [in Crimea], Ukrainian water will definitely be there," Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said on the air of 1+1 Ukrainian TV channel.

"As long as Crimea is not Ukrainian, I think we have no moral right to supply water for the occupiers to develop their Armed Forces there. Currently, the population of Crimea is 100% provided with drinking water," he added.

On May 18, Oleksiy Reznikov, the first deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the working subgroup on political issues in the Trilateral Contact Group, noted that Ukraine would not supply water to occupied Crimea as long as it stays under Russian control.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed this position on June 11, adding that supply of water to the Crimean Peninsula is not on the agenda for now.