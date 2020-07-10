Fire in Luhansk region: Rescuers continue to extinguish three glow nests

As of July 10, the fire in Luhansk region is localized. The rescuers continue to extinguish three glow nests as the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

"As of 07:00 a.m., July 10, 2020, the outside fire is not observed; the pouring of the smouldering continues within the controlled perimeter of three individual cells (23, 25, 115 quarters of Borovsky and Akhtyrsky forestries)", - the message says.

1,169 persons and 228 units of equipment, including two An-32P planes, are involved in the liquidation of the fire. The estimated square taken by fire makes about 5,000 hectares.

In the result of the fire that broke out in the region on July 6; the death of five people is confirmed and 34 people, including 15 children, were hospitalized. 71 people appealed to the hospital for medical aid.

The fire destroyed 23 residential houses; 36 houses damaged in Smolyanynovo village and 80 cottage houses were damaged in Vovche village.