ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7620 visitors online
News New Cabinet
8 298 48

Rada registers draft resolution on appointment of Urusky as deputy PM

Rada registers draft resolution on appointment of Urusky as deputy PM

A draft resolution on appointment of ex-deputy head of State Space Agency of Ukraine and former first deputy industrial policy minister Oleh Urusky as deputy prime minister and minister for strategic industrial sectors of Ukraine has been introduced into the parliament.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Corresponding draft resolution No. 3827 was registered on July 10, according to the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal is an initiator of the draft document.

Read more: Ukraine's government plans to raise minimum wage to UAH 5,000 from Sept 1 - Shmyhal

Cabinet of Ministers (1046) appointment (279) OPK (72) Oleh Uruskyi (7)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 