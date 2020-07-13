Wizz Air To Launch Flights From Odesa To UAE From October

Wizz Air company (Hungary) intends to launch flights from Odesa to Abu Dhabi (the United Arab Emirates) from October 1.

Censor.NET reports citing avianews.

This follows from the ticket booking system of the company.

The ticket cost starts from USD 56.43.

Wizz Air also intends to launch flights from Odesa to three Italian cities from March 2021.