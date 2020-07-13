Invaders launch 16 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas

On July 12, armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas 16 times and shelled the houses of civilians in Avdiivka village.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened fire from 152mm and 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Russian-occupation troops fired 152mm artillery on Ukrainian positions near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); 120mm mortars – on defenders of Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – outside Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – in the area of Khutir Vilnyi; 82mm mortars, grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms – near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the enemy used 122mm artillery systems, 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, and small arms to shell Ukrainian defenders near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); 120mm mortars and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – outside Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – in the area of Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk); Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); Novoselivka Druha (36km north-east of Mariupol).

Five servicepersons of the Joint Forces were wounded and one more soldier was injured in the enemy shelling over the past day.

Yesterday, the armed formations of the Russian Federation shelled the residential buildings in Avdiivka, using 122mm artillery and 120mm mortars. Two buildings were damaged. No civilian casualties were reported.

Today, the enemy has already violated ceasefire once, firing grenade machine guns and small arms near Kamyanka. No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported.