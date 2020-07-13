Health minister: Spread of COVID-19 levelling out in Ukraine

Currently, the spread of coronavirus infection is levelling out in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"This is evidenced by the decrease in hospitalizations over the past week," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during a conference call chaired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the President’s press service reports.

In turn, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal cited statistics: 612 new cases and 385 recoveries were confirmed over the past 24 hours. To date, there are more than 26,000 coronavirus patients in Ukraine. The biggest number of new cases was recorded in Lviv region (99 people) and Zakarpattia region (79 people).

Chief of the National Police Ihor Klymenko reported on fines imposed on the institutions that do not comply with quarantine restrictions. According to him, 143 entertainment establishments, including night clubs and catering establishments, were closed down in the past 24 hours and 102 administrative offence reports were issued.

As of July 13, Ukraine has reported 54,133 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases.