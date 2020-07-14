Odesa Toughens Quarantine Restrictions

Odesa has toughened quarantine restrictions.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Press service of the Odesa City Council has said this in a statement.

According to the report, on July 13, an extraordinary meeting of the city commission for industrial and environmental safety took place.

The commission recommended that the Main Department of the National Police on Odesa region; Main Department of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Odesa region; department for development of consumer market and protection of consumer rights; department of transport, communication and traffic organization to hold an awareness campaign and control the implementation of the Cabinet’s demands.

Read more: Ukraine reports 638 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours

On July 14, a total of 2,258 coronavirus cases were registered in the Odesa region.

On July 13, the number of newly-registered cases of Covid-19 in Ukraine rose by 638 over July 12 to 54,771, and the number of deaths rose by 14 over July 12 to 1,412; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 4.2%, and the number of lethal cases decreased by 6.7%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 14, there were 54,771 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,412 lethal cases; besides, 27,154 had recovered.

On July 13, a total of 638 new cases were registered, 651 people recovered, and 14 people died.