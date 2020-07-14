U.S. Embassy deeply saddened by killing of Ukrainian medic in Donbas

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine is deeply saddened by the killing of a Ukrainian military medic in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports citing The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine post on social media.

"We are deeply saddened by the reported killing yesterday of a Ukrainian military medic near Zaitseve. We join the people of Ukraine in condemning the ongoing, brutal aggression of Russia-led forces in the Donbas and pay tribute to the heroism of the many Ukrainians who have lost their lives and suffered injuries in brave service to their democracy," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

The invaders killed a Ukrainian military medic in Donbas on July 13.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry will inform its international partners and the OSCE about the killing of the medic by Russian mercenaries, which may constitute a war crime.