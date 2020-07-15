Invaders fire mortars, grenade launchers, antitank missile systems in Donbas

On July 14, armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas 18 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened fire from antitank missile systems, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the enemy used grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian defenders of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk) and Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); grenade launchers – to shell Ukrainian strongholds outside Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk), Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol), Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol); heavy machine guns – in the area of Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol) and Berezove (31km south-west of Donetsk); Fagot antitank missile system – near Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Russian-occupation troops fired grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk) and Shumy (41km north of Donetsk).

Read more: Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas 18 times. Three Ukrainian soldiers killed

Seven servicepersons of the Joint Forces were wounded in the enemy shelling over the past day.

Today, the enemy has already violated the ceasefire four times. No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported.