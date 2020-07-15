Ukraine reports 836 new cases of COVID-19

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine reached 55,607 as of July 15, including 836 new cases that were reported over the course of the past day, according to data provided by the "coronavirus spread monitoring system" of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Some 15 patients have died from coronavirus and 977 people have recovered in the past 24 hours.

Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 1,427 deaths related to the disease and 28,131 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Odesa Toughens Quarantine Restrictions

The highest number of new coronavirus cases over the course of the past day have been reported in the Lviv region (171), Kyiv (147), Kharkiv region (64), Zakarpattia region (57), and Odesa region (56).